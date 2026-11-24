The same reply noted that “No specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers though a message was discovered on the server suggesting that it was a cyber-attack…Most of the functions of e-Hospital application like patient registration, appointment, admission, discharge etc. have been restored after two weeks of the cyber-attack”.

Like hospitals, other utilities, too, run their own applications to manage their business. All the key regulatory bodies use their own in-house web managers to maintain their links with the rest of the world. At the state level, it is almost impossible to get an NIC email address for any official, while even at the Centre, officials helpfully offer an alternative to the nic(dot)in address. The Maharashtra government website and its related functions are maintained by the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, a state government enterprise. Next door, in Andhra Pradesh, the services are handled by the state government's IT, Electronics and Communications Department.