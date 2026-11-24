A striking example of this mismatch is evident from NIC's own data. Its quarterly journal, Informatics, lists the latest range of e-applications in use across different state governments. The July 2026 edition shows that the technology frameworks used by states to secure a wide range of services for their citizens were not the same. State-level leaders of NIC teams were using applications they considered fit, ranging from PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Zabbix, PAM 360, Jenkins, Postman, DSpace, Gitea, PROMPT, Fluent Bit and NGINX — just a sample of the platforms in use.
AIIMS cyberattack exposes vulnerabilities in government IT systems
The disadvantage of this à la carte approach was exposed in the AIIMS hacking case in 2022. As the government's reply in Parliament noted, five physical servers at AIIMS were affected, all of them hosting parts of NIC's e-Hospital application. India's premier government-run hospital had to revert overnight to printed cards, which had been discontinued several years earlier.