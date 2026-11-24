Google has dismissed speculation about large-scale layoffs in its Cloud division in India, clarifying that approximately 30 roles were eliminated last week as part of a small organisational restructuring.

A post on the official Google Cloud India said the changes were part of a reprioritisation of work and did not amount to the mass job cuts being discussed on social media. "These rumours are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organisational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritisation of work," the company said.

What triggered the layoff speculation?

The clarification came after claims of large-scale layoffs began circulating on social media over the past two days, triggering speculation and concern among employees and technology professionals. Some posts claimed that nearly half of Google's Cloud teams in India had been affected, with employees allegedly being given 24 hours to resign or face termination.

The speculation reportedly originated on the anonymous professional networking platform Blind, where a user claiming to be a Google employee based in Bengaluru alleged widespread job cuts and resignation ultimatums. The post subsequently gained traction on X. The Blind user alleged that employees across Google's Cloud teams in India were facing sudden cuts unrelated to performance, while their counterparts in the US were unaffected. The post also claimed that some employees had received 24-hour "resign or get fired" ultimatums, with only one month's severance. It further alleged that pre-performance improvement plans (PIPs) were making internal transfers difficult and referred to rumours of January voluntary exit packages (VEPs) or layoffs in the P&D division.

An X user, Venkatesh Alla, also raised the issue in a post, asking: "Huge layoffs at Google India. What's going on?" Responding to the speculation, the official Google Cloud India account reiterated that the claims of widespread job cuts did not reflect the scale of the changes. Layoffs across the technology sector The development comes amid ongoing workforce restructuring across the global technology sector, including in India. Last month, Microsoft reportedly offered voluntary exit packages to around 60,000 employees globally, including eligible staff in India. Google has also undertaken several rounds of job cuts since January 2023 as part of efforts to reduce costs, simplify its organisational structure and redirect resources towards key business priorities, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).