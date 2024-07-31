Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch at 2:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 2a Plus on July 31. The British consumer technology brand has posted an image of the smartphone on X, previewing the rear design, ahead of the launch. Moreover, the brand has confirmed the processor and camera configuration of the smartphone. Starting with design, the smartphone previewed by Nothing shows LED lighting, called Glyph interface, on the top half section similar to the previous smartphones it launched in the market. As for the cameras, the brand has confirmed a 50-megapixel camera sensor on the front and a dual 50MP camera set-up on the rear. That said, here is all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 2a Plus:

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Where to watch

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Phone 2a Plus is set to go official at 2:30 pm (IST) on July 31. The launch will live stream online at the company’s official YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: What to expect

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will be powered by MediaTek Dimesity 7350 Pro, which could be a custom-tuned version based on the Dimensity 7200 Pro that powers the Phone 2a. The smartphone is expected to come in up to 12GB RAM, with support for virtual RAM extension (up to 8GB) through RAM Booster technology.

Nothing has said that the Dimensity 7350 Pro chip is based on Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) 4nm Gen 2 process and will offer 10 per cent faster CPU performance than the Phone 2a. The Phone 2a Plus is anticipated to offer upgraded performance in terms of gaming.

More From This Section

Nothing had also confirmed an upgraded 50MP front camera in addition to 50MP rear sensors for Phone 2a Plus, which is an upgrade over the 32MP shooter on the Phone 2a. Taking more about the improvements in the device, Nothing has said that the Phone 2a Plus will get 4K resolution video recording option across the front and rear camera systems in addition to HDR images and HDR+ playback.

The Phone 2a Plus is expected to sport the same 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery as the non-Plus model. According to SmartPrix, the smartphone will support 50W wired charging, compared to 45W charging supported by Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 50W wired

OS: Android 14