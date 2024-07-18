Nothing to launch Phone 2a 'Plus' variant on July 31: What to expect

Nothing, the British consumer technology brand, has announced that it will be launching a “Plus” variant of the Nothing Phone 2a on July 31. In a press note released by the company announcing the name and the launch date, Nothing said that an “extraordinary new smartphone is coming.”

Additionally, on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Nothing posted the announcement with a tagline "Plus. More. Extra.", suggesting that the smartphone could be identical to the Phone 2a that launched earlier this year but with a larger display. Nothing Phone 2a Plus: What to expect Availability

Before the official announcement of the Phone 2a Plus, several media reports surfaced stating that a new smartphone by Nothing has been spotted on multiple certification websites including UAE’s TDRA (Telecommunication and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) certification site and India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, there are no specification details available for the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus currently.

Community Edition Project?

Nothing in March announced “The Community Edition Project” inviting its community members to participate in designing, packaging, and customising a version of Phone 2a smartphone. The process was divided into four stages – hardware design, smartphone wallpapers, packaging and marketing. While the first three stages have already been completed, Nothing on July 10 announced that it was starting the final stage for marketing the smartphone.

In a post on X announcing the stage 4, Nothing said that the product is almost ready and now “it's time to look at the bigger picture.”

It is unlikely that Nothing will launch two separate variants of the Phone 2a in a quick succession and thus it is possible that the Phone 2a Plus is the Community Edition Project variant.