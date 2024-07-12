CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 go on sale with introductory offers

UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing’s CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2, and CMF Watch Pro 2 are now available for purchase in India. All three devices are offered online on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales. Since this is the first sale period for these products, there are introductory offers available across online and offline channels. Follow for details:

CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 offers hardware personalisation with accessories such as interchangeable back panel cases that are offered in different colours and textures. Nothing is also offering accessories such as a stand, lanyard and card case that can be attached directly to the smartphone using the rotatable dial and screws on the device.