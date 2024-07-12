CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 go on sale with introductory offers

UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing’s CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2, and CMF Watch Pro 2 are now available for purchase in India. All three devices are offered online on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales. Since this is the first sale period for these products, there are introductory offers available across online and offline channels. Follow for details:
The CMF Phone 1 offers hardware personalisation with accessories such as interchangeable back panel cases that are offered in different colours and textures. Nothing is also offering accessories such as a stand, lanyard and card case that can be attached directly to the smartphone using the rotatable dial and screws on the device.
CMF Phone 1 and accessories: Price
6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 15,999
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
Back Case: Rs 1,499 each (Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue)
Stand: Rs 799
Lanyard: Rs 799
Card Case: Rs 799
CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2: Price
CMF Watch Pro 2: Rs 4,999 (Dark Gray, Ash Gray)
CMF Watch Pro 2: Rs 5,499 (Blue and Orange in - Vegan Leather)
CMF Watch Pro 2 Bezel and Strap set (accessories): Rs 749
CMF Buds Pro 2: Rs 4,299
CMF Phone 1, Watch Pro 2, Buds Pro 2: Introductory offers
Customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of CMF Phone 1 during the first day sale. Nothing is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on both the buds and the watch for customers purchasing them together with the CMF Phone 1 through Flipkart.
CMF Phone 1: Specifications
Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip
RAM: 6GB and 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: 33W wired, 5W reverse charging
OS: Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.6
CMF Watch Pro 2: Details
1.32-inch AMOLED display
Interchangeable bezel design
100+ customisable Watch faces
120sports modes, five with auto recognition
Bluetooth calling
Music control
Camera control
IP68 rating
Battery life up to 11 days
CMF Buds Pro 2: Details
Dual drivers: 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter
Support for LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec)
hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) up to 50dB
6 mic setup
Clear Voice Technology 2.0 and Wind-Noise Reduction 2.0 for clear voice reception