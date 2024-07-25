Phone 2a Plus will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip: Nothing

British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming Phone 2a Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. In addition to the chip details, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will get up to 12GB RAM and support for virtual RAM extension (up to 8GB) through RAM Booster technology. Previously, Nothing confirmed that it will be launching the Phone 2a Plus on July 31. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Chipset and performance

In a press note by the company, Nothing noted that the chipset has been co-engineered with MediaTek for enhancing the user experience on the upcoming smartphone. The Dimensity 7350 Pro chip is based on Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) 4nm Gen 2 process and will offer 10 per cent faster CPU performance than the Phone 2a, said Nothing. The Phone 2a Plus will offer much improved gaming performance, the company added.

Detailing on the new chip’s prowess, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a plus would get 4K resolution video recording option across the front and rear camera systems, along with HDR images and HDR10+ playback. Nothing has also confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will get up to 12GB RAM with the option to boost it up by 8GB more using RAM Booster technology.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: What to expect

Previously, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis said that with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, the company had the opportunity “to create a beefed-up version” of the Phone 2a smartphone with “more processing power.” He also said that the upcoming smartphone will bring improvements “that didn’t require hardware design changes.” This suggests that the Phone 2a Plus would likely get the same overall design as the Phone 2a smartphone, but might sport a bigger display.