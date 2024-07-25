Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Phone 2a Plus will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip: Nothing

Phone 2a Plus will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip: Nothing

In addition to the chip details, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will get up to 12GB RAM and support for virtual RAM extension (up to 8GB) through RAM Booster technology

Nothing Phone 2a Plus
Image: Nothing
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming Phone 2a Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. In addition to the chip details, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will get up to 12GB RAM and support for virtual RAM extension (up to 8GB) through RAM Booster technology. Previously, Nothing confirmed that it will be launching the Phone 2a Plus on July 31.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Chipset and performance

In a press note by the company, Nothing noted that the chipset has been co-engineered with MediaTek for enhancing the user experience on the upcoming smartphone. The Dimensity 7350 Pro chip is based on Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) 4nm Gen 2 process and will offer 10 per cent faster CPU performance than the Phone 2a, said Nothing. The Phone 2a Plus will offer much improved gaming performance, the company added.

Detailing on the new chip’s prowess, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a plus would get 4K resolution video recording option across the front and rear camera systems, along with HDR images and HDR10+ playback. Nothing has also confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will get up to 12GB RAM with the option to boost it up by 8GB more using RAM Booster technology.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: What to expect

More From This Section

Google Maps announces India-focused features, including flyover callouts

Google Maps to allow direct booking of Metro tickets in Kochi, Chennai

Map war intensifies; Google announces new features to woo users in India

Soon, you can play two games side-by-side on Google Play Games for PCs

HP launches EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops in India


Previously, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis said that with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, the company had the opportunity “to create a beefed-up version” of the Phone 2a smartphone with “more processing power.” He also said that the upcoming smartphone will bring improvements “that didn’t require hardware design changes.” This suggests that the Phone 2a Plus would likely get the same overall design as the Phone 2a smartphone, but might sport a bigger display.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Jul 18: HONOR 200 series, OnePlus 2r, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, more

Nothing to launch Phone 2a 'Plus' variant on July 31: What to expect

CMF Phone 1 review: Nothing's budget smartphone shakes up segment in style

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 go on sale with introductory offers

CMF Phone 1 is being manufactured in India, announces UK-based Nothing

Topics :NothingsmartphoneMediaTek

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story