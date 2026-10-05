Nvidia RTX Spark PCs coming in October: What to expect from new platform

Nvidia's RTX Spark-powered Windows PCs are set to arrive in October, with Microsoft scheduled to host an event on October 7, where an RTX-powered Surface device is expected to be showcased. Introduced in May, Nvidia has positioned RTX Spark as a superchip designed to power a new generation of Windows laptops and compact desktop PCs built for AI, gaming and content creation. As the launch draws closer, here is everything you need to know about Nvidia RTX Spark.

What is Nvidia RTX Spark

RTX Spark is Nvidia's platform for a new generation of Windows PCs that can run demanding AI workloads locally. According to Nvidia, the chip is aimed at PCs for creators, gamers and users working with AI agents.

What is inside RTX Spark At the centre of RTX Spark is an RTX Blackwell GPU that can deliver up to 1 petaflop of AI performance, according to Nvidia. It is paired with a 20-core Grace CPU and supports up to 128GB of unified memory. Unlike conventional PCs, where the processor and graphics chip typically access separate memory pools, unified memory allows both components to share the same memory resources, which Nvidia says can benefit AI, graphics and creator workloads. Why is Nvidia focusing on AI agents One of the main use cases Nvidia is highlighting for RTX Spark is AI agents. Nvidia says the hardware can support "always-on" agents running in the background. These agents can perform tasks without requiring the user to keep actively interacting with them.

RTX Spark is also being paired with Microsoft's new Windows Agent framework. Nvidia says this framework allows agents to operate in the background while remaining under operating-system-level control. For creators, Nvidia previously said RTX Spark can render 90GB-plus 3D scenes, edit 12K 4:2:2 video using Blackwell media engines and generate 4K AI videos locally. The company also highlighted support for professional content-creation applications and AI-assisted workflows. This is intended to make AI agents part of the PC experience rather than simply another application running on the machine. RTX Spark PCs coming from multiple manufacturers Nvidia says six original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are preparing systems based on RTX Spark for October. According to Nvidia, the first RTX Spark-powered Windows PCs will be available this autumn from manufacturers including Microsoft, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI, with Acer and Gigabyte expected to introduce devices later.

At IFA 2026, Acer showed a compact desktop concept based on the platform. Lenovo also announced the Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1. These devices are part of Nvidia's broader push to bring the RTX Spark platform to different PC form factors. ALSO READ: OpenAI safety employee quits, urges nuclear-level safeguards for AI risks Nvidia says the platform is designed to work across thin laptops and compact desktops, depending on how manufacturers configure the hardware. Gaming support for RTX Spark RTX Spark is not limited to AI workloads. Nvidia is also positioning the platform for gaming. Nvidia said at Gamescom that Electronic Arts, Embark and Ubisoft were among the latest game publishers and developers bringing their titles to RTX Spark Windows PCs.

They joined companies that had previously announced RTX Spark support at Computex in May, including Krafton, NetEase, Riot Games and Xbox. This gives Nvidia's new platform a wider use case, covering gaming alongside AI and creative workloads. Nvidia claims RTX Spark systems will be capable of running AAA games at 1440p resolution and more than 100 frames per second using technologies such as ray tracing, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Reflex. Nvidia also announced DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction, which it says will improve image quality in ray-traced and path-traced games. The technology is expected to arrive in supported games and Blender 5.3 later this year.

What Microsoft is adding Microsoft said it worked with Nvidia to optimise Windows for RTX Spark PCs. The devices will run Windows on Arm, with improved workload scheduling and power management for better performance and efficiency. Microsoft also noted improvements for unified-memory systems, including increasing the amount of system memory accessible to the GPU and enhancing memory management for demanding AI, creator and gaming workloads. For compatibility, Microsoft confirmed that Prism, its emulator for running 32-bit and 64-bit x86 applications on Windows on Arm, will be available on RTX Spark systems. The company said Prism has been specifically tuned for RTX Spark and includes compatibility improvements introduced over the past year.

ALSO READ: Anthropic brings in-country Claude inference to India via Amazon Bedrock The company also highlighted broad software support for Windows on Arm, including applications such as Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Maxon Cinema 4D, Maxon Redshift, Topaz Photo, CapCut, Cubase, Bitwig Studio, Affinity by Canva and MATLAB. Microsoft added that Photoshop and Premiere already run natively on Arm and are receiving additional optimisations through collaboration with Adobe and Nvidia. What happens next With RTX Spark PCs scheduled to arrive in October, attention is now turning to the devices that manufacturers will bring to market. Microsoft's October 7 event could provide an early look at how the RTX Spark platform fits into Windows hardware, particularly if the expected RTX-powered Surface device is unveiled.