Robotics, precision manufacturing emerge as key bets: Accel's Prakash

Robotics and precision manufacturing, along with areas that combine soft technology with hard manufacturing, will be the hot areas for venture investors and founders in the near future, according to Prashanth Prakash, a partner at Accel, a leading venture capital firm.

“I think there's now a marrying of soft tech and hard manufacturing, coming together in areas such as robotics and precision manufacturing, because there is really a gap globally in these spaces,” said Prakash in an interview during the unveiling of the 'Bengaluru Rising' report by UnboxingBLR Foundation at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. “The number of aircraft that need to be manufactured to meet just the demand in India is seven times the capacity present at two of the large plane makers or any of these other companies. India has a unique advantage to complement and provide that additional capacity in aerospace,” he said.

Though traditional companies have mainly focused on these areas, Prakash said a lot of entrepreneurs and venture capital firms are expected to tap these sectors and make investments.

“Areas such as space tech and aerospace will create an industry that is much larger than the software-led startup industry we have seen,” said Prakash. “Founders seem to be comfortable today dealing with manufacturing firms, which are slightly different in nature compared to pure software companies. We think that India will become a precision manufacturing powerhouse for aerospace and defence in the next 10 years. Accel is very bullish on this space, and you will see a lot more startups in this area.”

These startups are being incubated at facilities such as Artpark (AI and Robotics Technology Park), set up by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and incubators at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

India’s emergence as a global hub for precision manufacturing and sourcing has been driven by its technical capabilities, skilled workforce, cost advantages, and enabling government policies, according to industry experts.

The industry splits into two major sectors: automotive (52 per cent) and non-automotive (48 per cent). The automotive sector is on a robust growth trajectory, with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demand—62 per cent of auto component needs—expected to achieve a 14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) until FY26, driven by production increases and price realisations, according to Ascertis Credit. Auto component exports are also set to grow by 7-9 per cent from FY24-29, propelling the precision machining market to a 12 per cent CAGR. Aerospace and defence, the second-largest consumer of precision engineering, contribute nearly 20 per cent, also showing strong potential. The Indian aerospace and defence market, valued at $27 billion in 2024, is projected to double by 2033, according to the Ascertis Credit report.

IPO boom

Regarding the funding environment, which had witnessed a slowdown, Prakash of Accel said it is buoyant right now, with almost 100 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

The total funding raised by homegrown startups doubled year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $3.4 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of calendar year 2024 (CY24), according to industry reports. Indian startups had raised approximately $1.7 billion in the corresponding period last year and nearly $3 billion in Q3 CY22.

“We see this kind of momentum gaining, accelerated and catalysed by the IPO opportunity seen in the country,” said Prakash. “That was the last missing piece in the startup ecosystem, and now the puzzle is kind of complete.”

Recently, food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy’s Rs 11,327 crore initial public offering (IPO)—the second-biggest this year and the sixth-largest to hit the domestic market—emerged as one of the largest liquidity events for risk investors in India, with early backers like Accel, Prosus, Elevation Capital, and SoftBank reaping significant gains.

Due to such events, the investor ecosystem has also changed. Prakash said that a lot of domestic investors, including family offices, are now actively investing in startups, compared to earlier when the focus was mainly on attracting global funds.

“A lot of our portfolio companies are planning or preparing to go public,” said Prakash. “Next year, I think there will be 10-plus IPOs from Bengaluru alone.”

According to the 'Bengaluru Rising' report by UnboxingBLR Foundation, Bengaluru has emerged as India’s top job destination, attracting talent not only in tech but also in non-tech and blue-collar sectors. Despite challenges, Bengaluru's advantages in jobs, salaries, safety, air quality, weather, and real estate costs make it the most attractive Indian city for young workers, non-resident Indians (NRIs), and expats.

“We have leveraged a lot of startup data to understand how a city is performing in relation to economic capabilities, adoption of products, talent pool, and livability,” said Prakash, who is also chairman of UnboxingBLR Foundation, about the report.