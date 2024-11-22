Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tech wrap Nov 22: Samsung Gauss2, iOS 18.2 default apps, Black Friday sale

Samsung's new Gauss2 AI model. iOS 18.2 Default apps menu. Samsung Black Friday sale. Offers on PlayStation console, games. Android Restore Credentials. Messenger app video calling features

Tech Wrap November 22
Tech Wrap November 22
BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
A year after introducing its Gauss artificial intelligence model, Samsung has showcased its second-generation Gauss 2 generative AI model at the Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024. The Gauss 2 model comes in three variations – Compact, Balanced, and Supreme – each designed to cater to specific needs. Samsung claims that this iteration delivers enhanced performance and efficiency while offering support for diverse data types as a multimodal model.
   
With iOS 18.2, set to launch in December, Apple plans to bring advanced intelligence capabilities to supported iPhone models. In addition to Apple Intelligence, the update will enable users to designate third-party applications as default options for various functions, marking a significant evolution in the Apple ecosystem.
   
Samsung India has rolled out Black Friday sale deals that include cashback offers and no-cost EMI plans on selected Galaxy wearables. Customers can avail up to ₹12,000 cashback on the Galaxy Watch Ultra or an upgrade bonus of up to ₹10,000 through trade-in deals. Similarly, those purchasing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can benefit from a ₹5,000 cashback or upgrade bonus. Comparable offers are also available on the Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds FE.

Sony India has revealed Black Friday deals on PlayStation 5 consoles, peripherals, and select games. Buyers can get ₹7,500 off on both the PS5 Disc and Digital Editions. Additionally, the PlayStation VR2 headset is available with discounts of up to ₹25,000. Offers extend to PS5 DualSense controllers and games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.
   
Google has unveiled new features aimed at simplifying the process of switching Android devices. Among these is Android’s Restore Credentials, allowing developers to provide users with the ability to restore app credentials on a new device. This functionality ensures users stay signed into their accounts when transitioning to another device. Google has also made it easier to transfer data even after completing the initial setup.
   
Meta has rolled out new features for its Messenger app to improve audio and video call quality. These enhancements include AI-generated backgrounds for video calls, HD video capabilities, and noise suppression. Additionally, Siri integration is now available for iPhone users, enabling hands-free messaging and calling.
   
On November 22, OPPO launched the Find X8 series globally, along with its Android 15-based ColorOS 15 user interface for markets outside China. The new interface incorporates a range of AI-driven features, smoother animations, and an intuitive file-sharing option compatible with iPhones. The company also announced a rollout schedule for ColorOS 15 on select devices.
   
Apple Inc. is reportedly working on a more conversational version of its Siri digital assistant as it seeks to match the capabilities of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar AI-powered voice services.
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

