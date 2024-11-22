iOS 18.2: Apple to let users set default apps for calls, messages, and more

Apple will introduce advanced intelligence features on supported iPhone models with iOS 18.2, which is slated to rollout in December. Beyond Apple Intelligence, the platform update for iPhone will bring significant changes to Apple's ecosystem, including the ability to set third-party apps as default services for various functionalities.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update will introduce a "Default Apps" menu in the Settings, allowing users to customise default apps across eight categories, including calling, messaging, keyboard, and password management.

Default apps: New categories

Reportedly, the new menu under the "Apps" section in iOS 18.2 Settings expands the current default app functionality, which is presently limited to email, browsers, and a few other categories. Here are the new options reportedly available:

Email: Redirects users to the selected default app for composing emails or sharing files via email.

Messaging: Allows users to set a third-party app as the default for messaging, replacing Apple’s Messages app.

Calling: Enables users to choose a default app for making calls and viewing call history.

Call Filtering: Sets a default app for call identification and filtering.

Browser: Lets users select a default browser for web pages and online data access.

Passwords and Codes: Supports AutoFill and verification through a third-party password manager app.

Contactless App: Allows users to set a default app for communicating with Near Field Communication (NFC) readers.

Keyboards: Enables users to choose a third-party keyboard as the default across the system.

The report notes that the availability of these default app categories will vary by region. For instance, the beta version of iOS 18.2 in the US includes these eight categories, while users in the European Union may have access to additional options. It should also be noted that if no third-party app is installed for a particular category, the default app option will display only Apple's own apps for that category.