Meta enhances calling experience on Messenger with AI backgrounds, HD video

Meta has introduced a suite of new features to enhance the audio and video calling experience on its Messenger app. These include artificial intelligence-generated backgrounds for video calls, HD video quality, and noise suppression. In addition, iPhone users can now benefit from Siri integration, enabling hands-free messaging and calling. Here’s an overview of the new features:

New Messenger features

AI Background in Video calls:

Messenger users will soon be able to customise their video call backgrounds with AI-generated images. To set a personalised AI background, tap the effects icon in the sidebar during a video call and select the "Backgrounds" option.

HD Video calls:

Video calls on Messenger now support higher resolution by default when made over Wi-Fi. To enable HD video on cellular networks, navigate to call settings and activate the "Mobile data for HD video" option.

Noise suppression and voice isolation:

Meta has introduced noise suppression and voice isolation features to improve call clarity by minimising background noise. These settings can be enabled through the call settings menu in Messenger.

Audio and Video messages:

Now callers can leave an audio message or a video message for the receiver in case they do not pick up the call. Tap the “Record message” button after the ring ends to leave an audio message for unanswered audio calls or a video message for unanswered video calls.

Hands-free calling and messaging:

For iPhone users, Siri integration now allows hands-free calling and messaging through Messenger. Commands like “Hey Siri, send a message to [contact] on Messenger,” followed by the dictated message, can be used to send messages hands-free.