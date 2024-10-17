X changes blocking rules, sparking fears of harassment and privacy risks

Social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has announced significant changes to its blocking mechanism as part of a broader push for transparency. Under the current system, when a user blocks someone, the blocked individual is entirely prevented from accessing the blocking user’s tweets. However, the upcoming changes will no longer prevent blocked users from viewing public tweets.

This update, which is expected to roll out soon, will mean that only private tweets will remain hidden from blocked users. While the change increases the visibility of public content, users who have been blocked will still face restrictions on interaction — they will not be able to like, reply, or repost tweets of someone who has blocked them, though they can still see all public posts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to multiple tweets from X’s engineering team, this new policy aligns with the platform’s effort to foster transparency and open dialogue. By enabling blocked users to continue viewing public tweets, X aims to create an environment where users are aware of the discussions happening around them, even from those who have blocked them.

“Today, block can be used to share and hide harmful or private information about those they’ve blocked. Users will be able to see if such behaviour occurs with this update, allowing for greater transparency,” the engineering team tweeted.









Musk’s anti-blocking stance sparked backlash

This move follows earlier criticism from X’s owner, Elon Musk , who has long expressed disapproval of the concept of blocking. Musk has suggested that blocking hampers the free flow of information on the platform. As early as last year, he indicated that the blocking feature could be phased out, except in cases involving direct messages. In May 2024, the platform allowed users to view replies from those who had blocked them, a step in the same direction.

Public reaction to the changes has been overwhelmingly negative. Many users have taken to the platform to criticise the engineering team and Musk for the decision. Some argue that the move violates policies of app distribution platforms such as the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Safety concerns rise over policy shift

Critics also express concerns about the potential misuse of the new policy. Users worry that the changes may embolden stalkers and harassers, allowing them to continue monitoring their targets even after being blocked. Intelligence and defence experts have also voiced their apprehensions, questioning how the platform will manage content from terrorist accounts under this new rule. Many are asking Musk to address how this policy could compromise personal safety and create new risks for vulnerable users.

This decision further raises deeper questions about the balance between transparency and user safety. While Musk’s vision for open dialogue on the platform is clear, the move has sparked a heated debate about whether transparency should come at the expense of individual security.