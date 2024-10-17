Apple to introduce this enterprise-centric feature on iPhone with iOS 18.2

Apple has announced the extension of the Apple Business Connect programme, enabling companies to provide information about their businesses to Apple, which will feature in Apple Maps, Siri, and various other locations throughout the operating system. Initially restricted to businesses with physical locations, Apple has now expanded the programme to include virtual, online, and service-based businesses as well. ALSO READ: Apple's next event will likely be all about Mac, following iPad mini launch Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In iOS 18.2, the Mail app will display brand logos alongside emails from participating businesses. Registered businesses can add more details such as photos or special offers and confirm that their information is accurate. Additionally, businesses can sign up for Branded Mail before it begins rolling out to users later this year as part of iOS 18.2. This will make it easier to recognise emails among numerous unread messages. For context, Gmail has also included authenticated brand logos and check marks to indicate if the email has a verified source.

If a business opts into Business Caller ID, Apple will display its name, logo, and department on an iPhone’s inbound call screen. This feature is set to roll out next year and will help users determine whether an incoming call is spam or from an authentic business.

Apple’s Tap to Pay service will also allow businesses to display their logo when processing payments, rather than just showing a category icon. For the first time, businesses can showcase their custom artwork in the Tap to Pay interface when using an iPhone to accept contactless payments.

Apple launched Business Connect last year to allow businesses to claim listings across Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and its other apps. Joining Apple Business Connect is completely free.