Meta introduces 'Instagram Profile Card': Know what is it and how it works

Meta has introduced new shareable “Profile Cards” for its social media platform Instagram . The company describes the Profile Card as an Instagram business card that users can share to connect with more people. A user’s Profile Card is customisable and can include links and music.

The Instagram Profile Card is double-sided, featuring a QR code linking to your profile along with your Instagram username on one side, and your profile picture, bio, links, and shared music on the reverse. Users can change the background colour of the Profile Card or create a custom background using pictures.

Your Profile Card can be shared by anyone through the “Share profile” button on your profile page. Instagram stated that users can share the card instead of typing their username to make new connections. Additionally, the card can be shared with potential collaborators or brands to showcase your profile.

Instagram Profile Card: How to edit and share

Instagram is displaying pop-up notifications on users' profile pages to inform them about the new feature. Users can tap on the notification to view their Profile Card or click on the “Share profile” button to access it. Once the Profile Card is displayed in the preview, it can be shared with other Instagram users. Users can also copy the link to their Profile Card or download the sides of the card as images to share on other platforms. Instagram offers a dedicated button in the preview for sharing the Profile Card on WhatsApp. To view and share another user’s Profile Card, tap on the share profile button on their profile page.

Within the preview of your Profile Card, an edit button in the top right corner allows you to change the background colour or set an image as the background. There is also an option to edit your Instagram profile directly from this menu.