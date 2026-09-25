Anthropic seeks 50.1% voting control for co-founders ahead of IPO

Anthropic is ​asking shareholders to approve a new corporate structure that would award CEO Dario Amodei and his six co-founders a combined 50.1% of voting power, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the planning.

The ‌new arrangement, which emulates a ​founder-control structure at Palantir, ​would award the co-founders a special class of shares giving ​them collective voting control in most corporate matters, and would apply as long as three of the seven co-founders retain a minimum number of shares in the company, according to ​the report.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters ‌request for comment.

One significant exception to the founders' control is ​the election of the members on Anthropic's board, which has seven seats, one of which is currently vacant, according to the report.