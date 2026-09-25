Home / World News / Anthropic seeks 50.1% voting control for co-founders ahead of IPO

Anthropic seeks 50.1% voting control for co-founders ahead of IPO

The company ‌is also planning to ​give employees a special class ‌of stock that would serve as tie-breaker votes on ‌some corporate issues

Anthropic
Anthropic, which has been viewed ​for months as the leader in enterprise AI, is preparing for what could be one of ​the biggest IPOs on record (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Anthropic is ​asking shareholders to approve a new corporate structure that would award CEO Dario Amodei and his six co-founders a combined 50.1% of voting power, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the planning.
 
The ‌new arrangement, which emulates a ​founder-control structure at Palantir, ​would award the co-founders a special class of shares giving ​them collective voting control in most corporate matters, and would apply as long as three of the seven co-founders retain a minimum number of shares in the company, according to ​the report.
 
Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters ‌request for comment.
 
One significant exception to the founders' control is ​the election of the members on Anthropic's board, which has seven seats, one of which is currently vacant, according to the report.
 
The company ‌is also planning to ​give employees a special class ‌of stock that would serve as tie-breaker votes on ‌some corporate issues, the report said.
 
Anthropic, which has been viewed ​for months as the leader in enterprise AI, is preparing for what could be one of ​the biggest IPOs on record.
 
The company could push its IPO to after the US midterm elections in ‌November, with the poll not expected to have a major ‌impact on the offering, Reuters reported earlier this month.
 
The Claude maker had raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion in May. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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