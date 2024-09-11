Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Britain's Rightmove rejects $7.3 bn takeover offer from Murdoch's REA Group

REA, which is 62 per cent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , did not cite any reason for the offer's rejection by Rightmove

The cash component of the deal was due to be funded by debt and existing cash. | Representational
Reuters SYDNEY
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:29 AM IST
Australian property listing firm REA Group said on Wednesday that Britain's largest real estate portal Rightmove had rejected its 5.6 billion pounds ($7.32 billion) cash-and-stock takeover offer.
 
REA, which is 62 per cent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , did not cite any reason for the offer's rejection by Rightmove. REA shares dropped 1.25 per cent in early trade on Wednesday.

Rightmove did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters sent outside normal UK business hours.
Britain's housing market is considered triple the size of Australia's, according to Jefferies analysts, and a deal would have allowed REA to expedite growth in lucrative international markets.
 
The Australian company had offered to pay a total of 705 pence per Rightmove share, representing a premium of 27 per cent to the British company's closing price of 556 pence on Aug. 30, after which REA confirmed discussions.
 
The offer consisted of 305 pence in cash and 0.0381 new REA shares and was non-binding and subject to due diligence.

REA said had a deal been completed, Rightmove shareholders would have owned about 18.6 per cent of the combined group.
 
The cash component of the deal was due to be funded by debt and existing cash, REA said.
 
Analysts estimated REA would need to issue about 30 million new shares for the stock portion of the deal, which could lower News Corp's holding down to about 50 per cent of REA.
 
"If it wants to continue to pursue the deal, REA's options now are to present the offer directly to Rightmove shareholders without board endorsement," said E&P analyst Entcho Raykovski.
 
REA could sweeten the deal by increasing the cash component, though that could require a capital raising, he said.
"We see merit in the deal but wouldn't want to see REA increase the price to a level where the financial metrics are no longer attractive," Raykovski added.
 
REA said it would look to apply for a secondary listing in London regardless of whether the deal proceeded to give it access to a wider pool of investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

