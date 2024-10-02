Can't confirm report on nationalisation of energy companies: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not confirm a report that Russia's energy minister had put forward a proposal to nationalise the energy sector.
Russian authorities have repeatedly said they have no plans to de-privatise large companies, including oil and gas producers.
On Tuesday, a Telegram channel called EJ, citing unnamed sources, said Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev had suggested to President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin that the energy sector - a key provider of cash for the state - be nationalised.
"No, I can't confirm this. I have nothing to say about this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call on Wednesday when asked about the report on Telegram.
