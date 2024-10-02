Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Can't confirm report on nationalisation of energy companies: Kremlin

Can't confirm report on nationalisation of energy companies: Kremlin

Russian authorities have repeatedly said they have no plans to de-privatise large companies, including oil and gas producers

Russia, Russia flag
"No, I can't confirm this. I have nothing to say about this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not confirm a report that Russia's energy minister had put forward a proposal to nationalise the energy sector.
 
Russian authorities have repeatedly said they have no plans to de-privatise large companies, including oil and gas producers.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, a Telegram channel called EJ, citing unnamed sources, said Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev had suggested to President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin that the energy sector - a key provider of cash for the state - be nationalised.
 
"No, I can't confirm this. I have nothing to say about this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call on Wednesday when asked about the report on Telegram.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Changes in nuclear doctrine intended to send warning to West: Kremlin

Facebook owner Meta bans Russia state media over 'foreign interference'

Tehran a partner: Kremlin on report of missile supplies from Iran to Russia

Russian propaganda: New Kremlin tactic reveals efforts to sway US vote

Vladimir Putin spending big to shape Russia's youth in his own image

Topics :KremlinMoscowEnergyRussia

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story