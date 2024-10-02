Can't confirm report on nationalisation of energy companies: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not confirm a report that Russia's energy minister had put forward a proposal to nationalise the energy sector.



Russian authorities have repeatedly said they have no plans to de-privatise large companies, including oil and gas producers.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, a Telegram channel called EJ, citing unnamed sources, said Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev had suggested to President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin that the energy sector - a key provider of cash for the state - be nationalised.

