LSEG platform users report outage across globe after Wall Street open

Users of LSEG's news and data Workspace terminal reported outages across the globe on Wednesday, less than one hour after trading started on Wall Street.



The reason for the outage was not immediately clear.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

LSEG, which runs the London Stock Exchange and provides data and analytics to banks and other institutions, said it was working to resume service.



"Due to a technical issue, some of our customers are experiencing difficulty accessing some of our services. We are working to re-initiate these services as soon as possible," an LSEG spokesperson said.

