Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / World News / Datanomics: Share of flood spending declines in vulnerable states

Datanomics: Share of flood spending declines in vulnerable states

India's disaster count has risen over three decades, while storms are gaining pace and spending on flood and irrigation management in vulnerable states is falling

Nepal Flood, Flood
premium
(Photo: PTI)
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 9:48 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The world is facing difficult ecological times, with Nepal reeling from heavy floods and India’s Assam enduring weeks of continuous flooding, although the situation has now abated. India recorded 46 disasters between 1991 and 1995, which rose to 75 incidents during 2021-2025. India’s share of global disasters has remained between 3.5 per cent and 4.3 per cent. Fatalities, however, have fluctuated: from 53,440 in 1991-1995 to 234,542 in 2001-2005, before declining to 37,431 in 2021-2025. Floods account for the highest share of disasters in India, though their incidence has declined in the past decade. In contrast, storms have gathered pace and become the close second in disasters. Expenditures reflect shifting priorities. The share of flood and irrigation expenditure in the total expenditure of flood-prone states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal, has been lower than the all-India/UTs expenditure share, and it has been falling in last two decades. 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Obituary: Norway's reform-minded head of state, King Harald V, dies at 89

Alphabet's Google changes spam policy in EU to avert antitrust fine

Kevin Warsh says inflation isn't slowing, vows to hit Fed's 2% target

Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan urges Fed to hike rates, relaxed on rupee

Topics :Natural DisastersNepalflood

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

Next Story