Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions
Iran called on the international community to uphold the rule of law and said Tehran would use all its capabilities to defend itself against a combined US-Israeli military and economic assaultReuters
Iran's Foreign ??Ministry said all countries were obliged to refrain ??from implementing US sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in them amounted to complicity in imposing one state's unlawful will on independent states.
In a statement published on its X account on Friday, the ministry described new US economic measures as illegal and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against humanity, saying they put the health and livelihoods of millions of civilians at serious ??risk.
It called on the international community to uphold the rule of law and said Tehran would use all its capabilities to defend itself against what it called a combined US-Israeli military and economic assault.