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Home / World News / Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran called on the ​international community to uphold the rule of law and ​said Tehran would use all its ‌capabilities to defend itself against ‌a combined US-Israeli military and economic assault

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 8:27 PM IST
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Iran's Foreign ??Ministry said ​all countries were obliged to refrain ??from implementing US sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in ‌them amounted to ​complicity in ​imposing one state's unlawful ​will on independent states. 
In a statement published on its X account on Friday, ​the ministry described new ‌US economic measures as illegal ​and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against humanity, saying they put the ‌health ​and livelihoods ‌of millions of civilians at ‌serious ??risk.
 It called on the ​international community to uphold the rule of law and ​said Tehran would use all its ‌capabilities to defend itself against ‌what it called a combined US-Israeli military and economic assault.
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Topics :US-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsInternational News

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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