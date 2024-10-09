Florida braces for Hurricane Milton, second-strongest storm in Gulf history

Residents of Florida, still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene — which left 230 dead and flooded homes and streets — are now bracing for another potentially catastrophic storm, Hurricane Milton.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Milton may be the most severe storm to hit the Tampa area, home to about three million people, in over a century, as reported by AFP.

As the ninth hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, Hurricane Milton regained its strength on Tuesday, becoming a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 165 mph (265 kmph), per the National Hurricane Centre. It is expected to approach the west-central coast of Florida on Wednesday night as a powerful hurricane, despite possible fluctuations in intensity while crossing the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Milton tracker

Forecasters have labelled Hurricane Milton as an "extremely powerful hurricane" expected to hit Florida later today or early Thursday. With two major hurricanes striking Florida in quick succession, widespread concern has led many to board up homes and evacuate.

Emergency declarations are in effect across numerous Florida counties, and evacuations have started. President Joe Biden also stressed the severity of the situation, urging residents to evacuate, warning it could be a matter of life and death.

The National Hurricane Centre projected that Milton, despite possibly weakening before landfall, would still remain a major hurricane. Late Tuesday, the storm was centred approximately 405 miles (651 km) southwest of Tampa with winds of 160 mph (260 kmph), according to the National Hurricane Centre.

In preparation, state and local authorities worked rapidly to remove debris left by Hurricane Helene, fearing that Milton could turn the remaining wreckage into hazardous projectiles. Governor Ron DeSantis announced that over 300 trucks had cleared 1,300 loads of debris.

Evacuations in Florida

As thousands of vehicles crowded Florida’s highways in a race to escape the storm, officials warned that time for evacuations was dwindling. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for 11 counties, affecting approximately 5.9 million residents.

Authorities stressed that those who remain behind should not expect rescue during the storm’s peak intensity, as first responders will not be risking their lives during such dangerous conditions.

Meanwhile, in Mexico's Yucatan region, Hurricane Milton caused minor damage, knocking down power lines, trees, and small structures, though no injuries or deaths were reported.

Second-strongest hurricane in the Gulf

Hurricane Milton has become the second-strongest hurricane recorded in the Gulf of Mexico, following Hurricane Rita in 2005. The storm is expected to continue strengthening as it approaches Florida, with wind speeds reaching 180 mph and heavy rains expected.

Milton rapidly intensified from a Category 2 to a Category 5 hurricane within hours on Monday. According to the National Hurricane Centre, its intensity may fluctuate due to eyewall replacement cycles, which could cause the storm to weaken but expand in size.

Role of climate change

A recent study indicates that human-caused climate change likely amplified Hurricane Helene’s rainfall by 10 per cent and increased wind intensity by 11 per cent, with similar effects expected for Hurricane Milton, according to news agency AP.

The study warns that continued fossil fuel use could lead to more severe hurricanes, with extreme inland flooding, not just coastal impacts, as seen with Helene.

(With agency inputs)