Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

A series of powerful explosions rocked Lebanese capital Beirut on Monday as Israeli military continued to pound the neighbouring country to take on Hezbollah fighters.

According to the Israeli military, airstrikes were carried out on several Hezbollah intelligence and weapons storage sites within Beirut. These strikes came just hours after Israel issued evacuation orders in the area. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier in the day, a separate Israeli attack on the town of Qamatiyeh, located southeast of Beirut, resulted in six deaths, including three children, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

In response, the Iran-backed Hezbollah retaliated by attacking the Israeli city of Haifa on Monday morning.

Israel-Palestine-Iran Conflict: Background

The latest round of escalation between Israel and Iran-backed groups started exactly a year ago when on October 7 Hamas militants launched a big attack, leaving over 1200 dead. It was the largest number of Jewish casualties in a single day since the Holocaust.

More From This Section

This attack set off Israel’s ongoing military operation against Gaza, which has escalated the tensions in the region, pushing it closer to the brink of a full-scale war.

Israel reported on Monday that over 40,000 targets have been bombed, 4,700 tunnel shafts have been uncovered, and 1,000 rocket launcher sites have been destroyed in Gaza. As the conflict broadens with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israeli forces claim to have killed over 800 Hezbollah fighters, with around 4,900 targets struck from the air and approximately 6,000 ground targets neutralised.

As of May this year, according to a UN report, over 35,000 civilians have died in the conflict which includes 7,797 minors, 4,959 women and 1,924 elderly with confirmed identities.

Latest Updates on the Middle East Conflict

Hezbollah strikes Haifa

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched an attack on Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, injuring 10 people. In a statement, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting a military base south of Haifa using "Fadi 1" missiles. Israeli police reported minor injuries and significant property damage, according to Reuters. Lebanon stated that over 30 strikes were carried out overnight, while Israel reported that approximately 130 projectiles had been launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

One Israeli soldier killed

Israel’s military confirmed on Monday that one soldier was killed and two others seriously wounded during combat near the Lebanese border. Air raid sirens were also sounded in Rishon LeZion in central Israel earlier that day.

Israeli military intercepts drones

On Monday, Israel intercepted two aerial drones launched from the east after sirens were activated in the central regions of Rishon LeZion and Palmachim. The military did not provide further information regarding the origin of the drones.

A completely transformed reality

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking on Sunday, vowed victory and highlighted the drastic shift in reality since the October 7 Hamas attack. He reassured Israeli soldiers that they "will win" the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah accused Israel of obstructing search and rescue operations in an area where senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine was reportedly present when Israel bombed southern Beirut. Safieddine is considered a potential successor to Hezbollah's former leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Israeli strikes endanger peacekeepers: UNIFIL

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned on Sunday that Israel's operations in southern Lebanon near one of their bases posed a significant risk to their personnel. This statement followed UNIFIL's decision to remain at their posts despite what it described as Israel's request for them to relocate.

Honouring Oct 7 victims

In Israel, people gathered early Monday at the Nova music festival site in the Negev desert, where Hamas militants had killed 347 attendees and taken 40 hostages a year ago. The event was the first of many to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the attacks, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and the capture of more than 250 hostages, triggering Israel's ongoing military response in Gaza.

Flights resume in Iran after temporary shutdown

Flights resumed across Iran late Sunday night, following a brief two-hour closure due to “military exercises” which were expected to last until October 9. This temporary disruption coincided with the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel's deliberations over responding to an Iranian missile barrage launched last week.

US won’t ease pressure on Israel: Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris stated in an interview on Sunday that the United States will maintain its pressure on both Israel and Arab leaders to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza and address the issue of hostages.

Germany marks Oct 7 with protests

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking on Sunday, condemned the rise of anti-Semitism as both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict. Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering support for Israel, saying, “We will never tolerate anti-Semitism or blind hatred of Israel. Jewish citizens in Germany have the full solidarity of our state.”

France calls for ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France’s steadfast support for Israel during a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday, while also calling for a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon.