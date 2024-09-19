Four security personnel killed in gunbattle with militants in Pakistan

At least four security personnel were killed in targeted attacks and gunbattle with armed militants in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, police said.

In the first incident, unidentified assailants on a motorbike gunned down an official of the paramilitary Levies Force in Karak, a southern district of the province.

The unidentified gunmen shot dead the Levies Force official after he left his home for duty. In another incident, three security personnel lost their lives in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan's Boya village.

The KPK province, which borders Afghanistan, has witnessed numerous attacks on police, security personnel and anti-polio vaccination teams in recent months, along with kidnappings of civil and military officials.