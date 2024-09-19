US healthcare system ranks last among wealthy nations, says report

The United States healthcare system has been ranked last among 10 wealthy nations in an international comparison, according to a new report by the Commonwealth Fund. Despite Americans paying nearly double for healthcare compared to other countries, the system was found to lag in areas such as health equity, access to care, and overall outcomes.

"I see the human toll of these shortcomings on a daily basis," said Dr Joseph Betancourt, president of the Commonwealth Fund, an organisation focused on healthcare policy and research. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Betancourt described instances where patients were unable to afford essential medications and elderly individuals arriving in critical condition after years without insurance. "It’s time we finally build a health system that delivers quality, affordable healthcare for all Americans," he added.

Healthcare costs remain a major concern for voters

Healthcare costs continue to be a significant issue for Americans, despite other economic concerns like inflation dominating public discourse.

Neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump has prioritised substantial healthcare reform in their campaigns. While the Democratic presidential nominee has promised medical debt relief and praised achievements such as Medicare drug price negotiations, the Republican nominee has yet to outline detailed plans. Conservative groups like Project 2025 have proposed reducing public health infrastructure.

Polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that healthcare costs are a top concern for voters across party lines. The cost of medical services, including doctor visits, drugs, and insurance, is the primary issue for 42 per cent of Democrats and 45 per cent of Republicans. Annually, Americans spend a staggering $4.5 trillion on healthcare, with the average person paying more than $13,000 per year, according to federal data.

The Commonwealth Fund's report, part of its “Mirror, Mirror” series, compared the US health system to nine other wealthy democracies, including Australia, Canada, and the UK. The findings paint a picture of a “failing US health system,” with the US ranked last or second-last in nearly all key areas, except for care processes, which includes measures such as medication reconciliation.

More From This Section

"Other countries don’t make their health systems work as hard as we do," said Reginald D Williams II, the fund’s vice-president. "In the US, too many individuals face a lifetime of inequity. It doesn’t have to be this way."

Williams also highlighted countries that better support basic needs such as housing and food, which in turn reduces strain on their healthcare systems.

Recommendations to improve the US health system’s performance include expanding insurance coverage, reducing out-of-pocket costs, simplifying insurance plan structures, strengthening primary care, and investing in social welfare programmes. However, significant reform is expected to take time.

"The American electorate makes choices about which direction to move in," said Dr David Blumenthal, the fund’s former president and co-author of the report. "And that is very much an issue in this election," he added.