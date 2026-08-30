Iceland votes against resuming European Union re-entry talks in referendum

Icelanders rejected a reopening of membership talks with the European Union, the country’s national broadcaster said, in a referendum seen as a test of the bloc’s geopolitical appeal.

Opponents of negotiations with the 27-member bloc accounted for 52.8% of the votes against 47.2% for supporters after a preliminary count of all ballots, according to data presented by the broadcaster known as RUV. The official results of the vote, which was held on Saturday, are due to be published on Sunday afternoon local time.

Campaigning ahead of the vote focused concerns in the Atlantic nation of just under 400,000 about sovereignty and control over its fisheries and agriculture, while supporters highlighted the prospect of lower inflation and interest rates, as well as increased geopolitical and economic stability. The Nordic nation already has access to EU’s single market through the European Economic Area agreement.

A negative outcome suggests Icelanders aren’t too concerned over the shifting geopolitical landscape, even after US President Donald Trump’s approaches toward its neighbor Greenland sparked a diplomatic crisis in the NATO defense bloc. Iceland is the only member of the military alliance without an army. For the EU, the “no” vote is a blow at a time when policy makers seek to make the accession process quicker amid doubts about the bloc’s appeal. It’s been 13 years since the EU last expanded, and more than three decades since an entry by a nation that became a net contributor upon accession. Iceland is among the richest nations globally on a per capita basis.