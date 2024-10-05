Islamabad on edge as Imran Khan supporters, police clash on streets: WATCH

Pakistan’s Islamabad remained tense for the second day on Saturday following clashes between the security forces and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party a day ago. The PTI is taking out protest rallies to demand the release of Khan and other party leaders, defying heavy police blockades and road closures. Saturday’s protest march coincided with Khan’s birthday.

PTI took to X (formerly Twitter) to share videos alleging that the security forces were using tear gas against protesters. In Islamabad, mobile services remained suspended, while major roads and entry points were blocked by containers. A similar situation was seen in Rawalpindi, which is adjacent to Islamabad, The Dawn reported. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Why is Imran Khan calling for protests?

Despite the situation, Khan called his supporters to continue their march to D Chowk in Islamabad. In a post on X, Khan said, “I am calling on everyone to keep heading to D Chowk and join Ali Amin’s convoy…I am also asking our people from Punjab to move towards Minar i Pakistan in Lahore. If they cannot make it there they must join the protests in their cities.” The cricketer-turned-politician further stated: “This is a fight for Haqeeqi Azadi so we can truly live as free citizens in our country within the Constitution and the rule of law as envisaged by our founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.”

The Dawn reported that numerous PTI activists were seen participating in various locations, disregarding security orders. Section 144, which bans public gatherings, was also enforced at D Chowk.

This followed a day after clashes between the PTI members and the police were reported throughout the day on Friday, with instances of stone-pelting and tear gas exchanges. Schools also remained closed in both cities for the second day. To stop the protests from advancing towards the capital, the security forces undertook measures such as digging trenches and placing iron nails on the roads.

Pakistan govt alleges attempt to ‘sabotage SCO’

Pakistan’s interior ministry said that hundreds were arrested after Friday’s clash, in which ‘80 to 85 policemen’ were injured. Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the government won’t let the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) intergovernmental summit in Islamabad be ‘sabotaged’. The SCO summit is scheduled for October 15-16, which Pakistan is hosting for the first time. Besides Khan’s release, the PTI is also raising issues such as inflation, and the independence of judiciary.