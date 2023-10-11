Home / World News / Israel claims 'hostile aircraft' entered country from Lebanon, alarms north

Israel claims 'hostile aircraft' entered country from Lebanon, alarms north

The Israeli military said Wednesday night that hostile aircraft had entered the country from Lebanon, setting sirens blaring across northern Israel as it urged citizens there to shelter

AP Jerusalem
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Photo: AP/PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Israeli military said Wednesday night that hostile aircraft had entered the country from Lebanon, setting sirens blaring across northern Israel as it urged citizens there to shelter.

The military did not specify the kind of aircraft. But Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Palestinian militants are known to have drones and gliders.

The news came after Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military position earlier Wednesday, claiming to have killed and wounded troops. The Israeli military confirmed the attack but did not comment on possible casualties. The Israeli army shelled the area in southern Lebanon where the attack was launched.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Blinken to travel to Israel in display of US solidarity after Hamas attacks

Sikh man who housed, fed Khalistanis in India allowed into Canada: Report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg fined again for climate protest in Sweden

Rajnath Singh meets CEOs of top French defence companies in Paris

Crude oil falls after Saudi pledge, investors keep wary eye on Israel

Countries working to resolve differences over Global tax deal: OECD draft

Topics :Israel-PalestineLebanonHamasGaza border clashGaza conflict

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story