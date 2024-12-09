ISRO set to launch historic space docking mission this December, says chief

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is getting ready for a space docking experiment called SPADEX. According to the Isro chairman S Somanath, the mission onboarded its trusted workhorse polar satellite launch vehicle.

The rocket is scheduled to launch this month and is being prepared by the scientists at the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

After the successful launch of the PSLV-C59/Probas-3 mission, the secretary of the Department of Space, Somanath, stated that a similar mission was coming up with the launch of PSLV-C60 in December itself.

"It (The PSLV-C60 mission) is going to demonstrate the space docking experiment called SPADEX. The rocket is just ready now and we are getting ready for the final stage of activities leading to the launch, possibly in December itself," Somanath said.

While talking about the Proba-3 mission, the Isro chairman said, the mission is about Heliophysics (the study of the Sun, its planets) and also mentioned that there has been a 'science group' in India working in collaboration with the scientists of the European Space Agency.

Isro developed the Space Docking Experiment, which is a twin satellite mission. It matures technologies related to orbital rendezvous, docking, and formation flying, with the scope of applications in human spaceflights, in-space satellite servicing and other proximity operations.

The two 400-kg satellites called 'Chaser' and 'Target' will be launched together aboard a PSLV-class rocket. These satellites perform highly coordinated rendezvous after reaching a height of 700 kilometres, culminating in an autonomous docking to form a single unit in orbit. The manoeuvre will play a vital role in the execution of future missions that need docking like space station assembly, satellite refueling, and transporting astronauts or cargo between spacecraft.

The mission aims to achieve multiple objectives which include Autonomous rendezvous and docking, controlling one spacecraft using the Attitude Control System of another while docked, Formation flying, and Remote robotic arm operations.

The SpaDEX will position India next to the US, Russia, and China, one of the few countries to possess space docking capabilities.

The success of the mission is crucial for Isro's future plans, including the Chandrayaan-4 mission aiming to collect lunar samples as well as the proposed Bharatiya Antariksha Station and the Gaganyaan space flights.

This docking technology would extend the lifespan of geostationary satellites as it will allow them to replace the propulsion systems directly in orbit.

The satellite is being prepared by a private Indian company as this mission marks a significant milestone for India's space sector. The SpaDEX shows the potential of public-private collaboration in India's expanding space industry.

If this mission succeeds, a range of opportunities will open for India in space exploration, which includes long-duration human spaceflight, construction of large space structures, and commercial possibilities in satellite servicing and space debris management.