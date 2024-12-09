Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 6, target chemical weapons sites in Syria

Palestinian medical officials said Monday that Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip overnight killed at least six people, including one woman.

The strikes came as ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad fled to Moscow on Sunday and received asylum from his longtime ally, according to Russian media, hours after rebels seized control of Damascus.

The UN Security Council plans to hold emergency closed consultations on Syria later Monday at Russia's request.

Among the dead in the overnight Israeli strikes were Raed Ghabaien, who was released from Israeli detention in 2014, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the casualties were taken.

He was killed along with his wife when an Israeli strike hit their tent in the central town of Zuweida, the hospital records showed. Two other people were killed in a strike that hit their house late Sunday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp. Another two were killed in a strike in the Wadi Gaza area early Monday.

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the hospital's morgue.

Israel's offensive has killed over 44,500 Palestinians in the Gaza since the start of the war, according to local health authorities. They say most of the dead are women and children but do not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

Israel says it only strikes militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths because its fighters operate in residential areas.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250, including older adults and children. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Here's the Latest: Turkish foreign minister says Ankara hopes for an inclusive govt in Syria ANKARA, Turkey Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that Ankara hopes the fall of the Syrian government will usher in a new era where different ethnic and religious groups can live peacefully under an inclusive new government.

Fidan also said his country hopes that a new Syria would maintain good relations with its neighbors and bring stability to the volatile region.

The developments in Syria yesterday have given us a glimmer of hope, Fidan said in a speech to Turkish ambassadors. We expect international actors, especially the United Nations, to reach out to the Syrian people and support the formation of an inclusive government.

The minister said Turkey would continue to support Syria's territorial and political unity and work toward the country's prosperity, security and stability.

But Fidan said it was important that the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants do not take advantage of the situation, adding that Turkey would work with determination to prevent Syria from turning into a haven for terrorism.

Turkey, which has reached out to its Syrian brothers during difficult times, will also be by their side, as the new page opens in Damascus, Fidan said. We believe that the Syrian people will also make good use of this golden opportunity.

Israel says a drone that appears to have originated in Yemen hit a city in central Israel TEL AVIV, Israel The Israeli military said Monday that a drone that appeared to have originated in Yemen slammed into a city in central Israel.

Video posted by Israeli news sites showed a large burst of smoke erupting from a high-rise apartment building.

The military said sirens were not sounded to warn of the incoming drone. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Iran-backed militants in Yemen have been attacking Israel since Hamas' assault on southern Israel in October 2023.

Their drones have at times evaded Israel's sophisticated aerial defence system.

Turkey-backed forces take full control of Syrian city from US-backed and Kurdish-led force ANKARA, Turkey The Turkish-backed forces known as the Syrian National Army launched an offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces in the northern Syrian city of Manbij on Dec 6, days after expelling SDF fighters from the city of Tal Rifaat.

Turkish security officials said Monday that control of Manbij has been secured, without providing further details. The officials provided the information on condition of anonymity, in line with Turkish regulations.

Turkey views the SDF, which is primarily composed of a Syrian Kurdish militia group, as an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and a terrorist organisation. The force, however, has been a key partner of the United States in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Separately, the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement on Monday that a Turkish drone strike in the village of al-Mistriha north of Raqqa in eastern Syria killed 12 civilians, including six children.

Top aide to Assad's brother found dead, war monitor says BEIRUT A Syrian opposition war monitor says a top aide to the brother of Syria's ousted president was found dead in his office near the capital, Damascus.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Maj Gen Ali Mahmoud, who was in charge of Maher Assad's office, had led a 2018 military campaign in southern Syria.

A video that circulated on social media allegedly showed Mahmoud covered in blood while sitting on a chair. His clothes appear to have been set on fire. It was not clear if he was killed by Maher Assad or he committed suicide, the observatory's chief Rami Abdurrahman said.

Maher Assad was in charge of the army's 4th Armored Division which played a major role in Syria's conflict since it began in March 2011.

Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria. JERUSALEM Israel's foreign minister says the strikes were to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile actors.

Gideon Saar said Monday that the only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens.

That's why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets so that they will not fall in the hands of extremists.