Biden protects 900K immigrants with deportation relief before Trump's term

US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Friday (January 10), an extension of deportation protections for 900,000 immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine, and Sudan. These individuals have been granted an additional 18 months of relief under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programme. This decision could delay any efforts by US President-elect Donald Trump to terminate these protections when he takes office later this month, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the extension, ensuring that these immigrants can remain in the US and continue to access work permits. TPS is a programme designed for individuals from countries facing natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other crises. It now encompasses over one million individuals from 17 nations.

Biden, who has significantly expanded the TPS programme since assuming office in 2021, has extended relief to immigrants from countries experiencing severe instability. Venezuelans form the largest group, with 600,000 individuals eligible for TPS due to the ongoing political and economic turmoil under President Nicolás Maduro.

The renewal comes amidst growing tensions as Trump prepares to return to the White House on 20 January. During his first term, Trump sought to end most TPS enrolments but faced legal challenges. Campaigning on promises to tighten immigration policies, Trump is likely to revisit his attempts to terminate these protections.

Advocacy groups call for further action

While the decision provides relief for many families, advocates are pressing the Biden administration to go further. Todd Schulte, president of a leading advocacy group, commended the extensions, noting that they allow hundreds of thousands to "continue contributing to their communities, supporting their families, and strengthening the economy." However, he also called for additional measures, such as extending TPS to immigrants from Nicaragua and other nations.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of the ongoing debate over immigration policy in the United States as the presidency transitions.