Meta's move to restrict teenagers' use of social media in the US shows companies have tools to ??better protect young people online, Australian officials said on Thursday, as the country grapples with patchy enforcement of restrictions at home.

Meta's up to $18 billion settlement with nearly all US states over social media harm to teenagers has opened a new front in a global government fight to protect children and curb addiction to platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Governments around the world are trying to ‌curb children's access to harmful online content, including a world-first ban in Australia late last year ​on social media for children under 16.

Australian Communications Minister Anika ​Wells said in an email to Reuters that social media companies "have the tools at their disposal to protect young people from their addictive features but have chosen not to use ​them". Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion over a decade and limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram under an agreement with nearly all US states to resolve claims that it designed those platforms to addict children. Meta denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. The deal brings sweeping changes to Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms in the United States, including imposing a default two-hour limit on its apps for users under the age of 18. In South Korea, the media regulator said some of Meta's measures should be applied to young users worldwide, rather ​than just in specific markets.

Malaysia, which has barred those aged under 16 from registering accounts on social media platforms, also welcomed the decision as a sign that social media platforms must be held accountable for ‌what takes place on their platforms. The European Commission said it was waiting for Meta to present changes to limit the addictive designs of its social ​networks. The Commission already issued preliminary findings earlier this year that Meta breached the Digital Services Act (DSA). In July, it said Facebook and Instagram should disable autoplay and endless scrolling by default, introduce screen-time breaks and change recommendation systems to reduce incentives to keep users engaged - measures that go beyond the US settlement. In April, the Commission said Meta had failed to stop children under 13 from opening or maintaining accounts. ‌The US settlement could make it harder for Meta to argue that ​tougher age-verification measures are impractical. "We have been very clear ... we expect proper screen time management, ‌we expect proper parental control on these platforms. Meta knows ... the ball is in Meta's court," said spokesperson Thomas Regnier.

Execution issues Enforcement of restrictions in Australia has, however, been patchy ‌so ??far. Early evidence suggests the law has been undermined by weak age-verification systems, with multiple studies, including from Australia's internet regulator, showing 80% of minors were still on social media months ​after the ban took effect in December. That prompted lawmakers to double the maximum fine and increase regulatory powers. In Asia, countries including China, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are also seeking tighter oversight of social media as well as curbs, including to block alleged scams, ​and in particular to protect children. Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda said he hoped the Meta deal would help talks with Meta scheduled on Thursday to discuss issues including online sexual abuse and exploitation of children as well as financial scams targeting Filipinos.