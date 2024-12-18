Elon Musk, SpaceX face federal scrutiny for lax national security reporting

SpaceX boss Elon Musk is under federal investigation for failing to comply with national security reporting requirements, according to a report by The New York Times, citing internal documents and sources familiar with the matter. Allegations against Musk and SpaceX include not disclosing critical details of his meetings with foreign leaders and personal activities, raising concerns over potential risks to sensitive state secrets.

Musk is required to disclose details about his private life, foreign travel, and other personal activities under the continuous vetting process required for security clearance at SpaceX, which allow him access to classified information, including advanced US military technology.

Federal investigations against Musk

At least three federal agencies have initiated reviews into SpaceX’s reporting practices and Musk’s adherence to national security protocols. These include an inquiry by the Defence Department’s Office of Inspector General earlier this year, alongside reviews by the Air Force and the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence and Security, which began last month.

The US Air Force also recently denied Musk a high-level security clearance, citing possible security risks.

SpaceX staff flagged reporting deficiencies

SpaceX employees tasked with ensuring compliance with national security regulations have flagged reporting deficiencies, with some raising complaints to the Defence Department’s Office of Inspector General. These issues date back to at least 2021 and involve incomplete reporting of Musk’s foreign travel itineraries, meetings with international leaders, and personal activities.

The whistleblowers also allege that SpaceX staff, fearing job losses, allowed Musk to bypass critical protocols. Some of these employees have since been dismissed or compelled to leave the company, The New York Times report mentioned.

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Committees on Armed Services and Foreign Relations, has raised alarms about Musk’s interactions with foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last month, Shaheen formally requested investigations into Musk’s communications.

The outcome of these federal reviews remains uncertain. Especially, as incoming US President Donald Trump could, as a matter of constitutional authority, grant Musk a security clearance despite objections from federal agencies.