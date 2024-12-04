New research reveals Earth's 'evil twin' Venus was never really habitable

Recently, scientists conducted new research that claims Venus never had liquid water which is crucial to sustain life on any planet. Many scientists have long believed that the earth's evil twin once supported life, but the theory has been dealt a death blow by a team of scientists with the new discoveries.

The latest research is published in Nature Astronomy where a team of researchers from Cambridge University examined Venus's atmospheric chemistry and analysed volcanic gases and the planet's dry eruptions.

Venus was ‘born hot’, study suggest

The temperature of planet Venus reaches around 1,000°F (500°C), creating an almost impossible environment for life. Previously, scientists used to believe that the earth-like planet used to be cooler billions of years ago allowing liquid to exist on its surface. But, the latest research says something else suggesting that Venus was 'born hot' and never had the condition necessary for water to exist in a liquid state.

This research is important as it helps in understanding Venus’s past and the study of exoplanets orbiting beyond our solar system. Now, scientists are expecting that the Venus-like planets elsewhere in the world are less likely to support life.

Venus discovery reshapes exoplanet search

This latest research is a valuable lesson for all the astronomers who are searching for habitable planets. The discovery emphasises being more selective in search of life on other planets. Astronomers are considering volcanic activity and atmospheric chemistry as key factors in identifying planets that could support life.

However, the inhospitable past of Venus does not mean it is the end of exploration. Nasa is expected to launch a DAVINCI mission in June 2029 which will give scientists new insights about the atmosphere and surface condition of Venus.

This mission aims to probe the thick atmosphere of the planet and collect some vital information that could help us find the answer to the question: Could Venus have ever supported life?

While the probe is not designed to survive the harsh conditions on Venus’s surface, it may provide a fleeting glimpse of the planet’s surface, adding more pieces to the puzzle of Venus’s past.