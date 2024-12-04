Mispronounced in 2024: Kamala, Shein, and the espresso we all got wrong

Kamala Harris’ first name, ‘espresso’, and ‘Shein’ were found to be among the most difficult to pronounce words in the United States, according to language learning platform Babbel’s Mispronounced Words Of 2024 Report, released on Wednesday.

Every year, Babbel, in partnership with TV captioning groups, compiles a list of the most mispronounced words in the US. These selections highlight names and terms dominating public discourse, often accompanied by confusion over pronunciation. The 2024 list includes politicians, actors, astronomical discoveries, and cultural trends. The list found that the most difficult to pronounce words tended to be names of public figures, followed by cultural trends, and words or phrases adapted from foreign languages.

Last year, notable words to make the list included American singer-songwriter SZA [SIH-zuh], Irish actor known for Oppenheimer fame Cillian Murphy [KI-lee-uhn MUR-fee], and Indian-American entrepreneur-turned politician Vivek Ramaswamy [vih-VAKE rah-mah-SWAH-me].

People also had trouble pronouncing Barbenheimer [BAA-buhn-hai-muh] (in the United Kingdom), nepo baby [NEH-po BAY-bee], and diabetes drug Ozempic [oh-ZEM-pik].

List of most mispronounced words in 2024:

1. Kamala Harris: The US Vice President’s name, pronounced [COM-a-la], continues to be a challenge for many. During her re-election campaign, her nieces Amara and Leela provided a memorable pronunciation guide at the Democratic National Convention.

2. Shein: The Chinese-founded fast-fashion brand, pronounced [SHE-in], frequently puzzled shoppers. Its announcement to enter the London Stock Market in 2025 reignited interest in its name.

3. Espresso: Sabrina Carpenter’s hit single [es-PRESS-oh] led to renewed frustration over the common mispronunciation [EX-press-oh].

4. Speculoos-3b: This Earth-sized exoplanet, discovered in May 2024, is pronounced [SPEK-yuh-lohss three bee].

5. Barry Keoghan: The award-winning Irish actor’s name, pronounced [key-OH-gin], was a topic of conversation following his roles in Gladiators II and his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

6. Shohei Ohtani: The baseball star made headlines when his dog, Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje (COY-ker-HUND-che), delivered a ceremonial first pitch.

7. Semaglutide: An ingredient in the weight loss drug Ozempic, pronounced [sem-ah-GLOO-tide], sparked debate over its effectiveness and pronunciation.

8. Ncuti Gatwa: The Doctor Who star clarified the pronunciation of his name as [n-SHOO-ti GAT-wah], revealing he learned the correct way at age 26.

9. Zendaya: The actress confirmed her name is pronounced [zen-DAY-uh], dispelling the common mispronunciation [zen-DIE-uh].

10. Phryge: The Paris 2024 Olympic mascot, pronounced [FREE-je], drew attention for its unique design and challenging name.

11. Joško Gvardiol: The Croatian footballer, pronounced [YOSH-ko GVAR-dee-ol], made headlines for his impressive defensive skills.

12. Flygskam: This Swedish word, pronounced [FLEEG-skam], refers to the ‘flight shame’ movement, gaining traction in 2024.