Pak, Saudi, Turkey agree on rapid force deployment amid Houthi attacks

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have agreed to take measures for the rapid deployment of military forces in the kingdom amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, according to a media report.

The Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the trilateral Makkah Defence Alliance held an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Monday to address the security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia, Dawn reported, quoting Pakistan's Foreign Office(FO).

The trilateral defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them would be regarded as an attack against all.

"The committee decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the kingdom," Dawn reported quoting the Joint Statement issued after the meeting. The statement did not give any details or schedule of troop deployment. It also did not specifically name the Houthis as a threat, but the development comes against the backdrop of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the meeting from Pakistan's side.

Khawaja Asif, in a telephone interview to Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', said that Pakistan and Turkiye had a "presence in theatre", but only Saudi troops were involved in combat operations. "Whatever assistance they require is being provided. But right now, the Turkish and Pakistani armies are playing a supportive role," he said, noting that Pakistan was involved in reconnaissance. The three members of the Makkah alliance also condemned the attempted targeting of the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, as well as the continuing attacks targeting cities and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, the statement said.