Sisi says Egypt will not amend Constitution, rules out staying past 2030

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that his term would end in 2030 and outlined a plan for the country's main military academy ‌to train potential future leaders for 30 months before ​then.

The proposal gives the Egyptian Military ​Academy a central role in preparing future leaders, underscoring the armed forces' influence beyond national defence. Under ​Sisi, a former general, the military has expanded its presence in the economy and civilian affairs.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the academy, Sisi said a committee overseen by the speaker of parliament and including intellectuals, politicians and the ministers of higher education and justice, would develop criteria for selecting candidates ​and draft legislation for the training programme.

Reiterating that Egypt's constitution would not be amended, he said the end ‌of his presidential term in 2030 was "a matter that has been completely settled and will ​not be discussed". He said the programme would allow Egyptians to "elect and choose from among" its graduates, but gave no details on how they would be put forward for elected or appointed posts. "I will not leave the Egyptian ‌state except when it is replete with ​sons and daughters capable of assuming responsibility," Sisi ‌said. The programme would target PhD holders from reputable Egyptian and foreign universities, who would spend 30 ‌months ??at the academy learning about the state, its resources and how to preserve them, Sisi said. ​He said graduates would be prepared for leadership roles ranging from the presidency to ministries, governorates and parliament.