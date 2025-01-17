Starbucks lead independent director Hobson to step down after two decades

The coffee store chain operator is also navigating an overhaul of its US locations under CEO Brian Niccol, who has been tasked with steering the company back to growth after it took a hit from falling demand for its pricey beverages in the key US and China markets.
Since 2019, Hobson has been the co-CEO and president of investment management firm Ariel Investments and assumed her current role along with Niccol last year.
Hobson would continue to serve through the remainder of her current term, the company said.
Starbucks is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Jan. 28.
