Tractor brand dispute: Madras HC nixes interim injunction in favor of TAFE

The Madras High Court has overturned its interim injunction in favour of Chennai-based Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) against Massey Ferguson Corporation, marking a new turn in a dispute between the two sides over the ownership and use of the Massey Ferguson brand in India.

Massey Ferguson is a US-based subsidiary of AGCO. The court said AGCO is the registered proprietor and owner of the Massey Ferguson trademarks in India.

This latest court decision follows a series of favorable rulings for AGCO. TAFE’s claims on jurisdiction, contempt of court, supply arrangements and brand ownership have all been dismissed by courts, including at the Supreme Court.

AGCO “remains steadfast in its proud ownership” of the 177-year-old Massey Ferguson brand and trademarks globally and will continue to “vigorously defend” its position, it said in a statement. AGCO said it is committed to Indian farmers “who deserve straightforward, dependable and high-quality equipment to help them grow profitably”.

AGCO issued termination notices to TAFE for the Massey Ferguson brand license agreement on September 30. These terminations followed “inappropriate and unauthorised actions taken by TAFE” that breached various agreements, said AGCO. Simultaneously, AGCO commenced legal proceedings against TAFE in India related to the use of the Massey Ferguson brand following delivery of these termination notices.

By early 2024, TAFE held Massey Ferguson brand rights in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan. The brand is seen on more than 55 per cent of TAFE’s 180,000 tractors produced in a year, including exports. TAFE exports tractors to more than 80 countries.