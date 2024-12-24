Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Turkiye armament factory explosion leaves 12 dead and four injured

The blast occurred at a factory located in the province of Balikesir, which specialises in the production of military capsules

Turkey flag
Turkiye Photo: Unsplash
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
An explosion at an armament factory in northwest Turkiye has claimed the lives of at least 12 people and left four others injured, the Associated Press reported. The blast occurred early Tuesday morning at the factory located in the province of Balikesir, which specialises in the production of military capsules.
 
According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, the explosion took place in the facility's capsule production unit. The force of the blast was so intense that it caused the building to collapse, trapping several workers inside. Surrounding structures sustained minor damage, but the primary destruction was concentrated in the collapsed production building.
 
Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu confirmed the news, stating that emergency services rushed to the site following the explosion. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals, though details of their conditions have not yet been disclosed. 
Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.   This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

