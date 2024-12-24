Trump team revives 2020 plan for US exit from WHO on day one of new term

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is preparing to formally withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the very first day of his new administration, a decision that was first initiated towards the end of Trump’s last term in 2020. According to a report by The Financial Times, the official announcement could coincide with the president-elect’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.

The United States is the WHO’s largest single donor, providing 16 per cent of its funding during 2022-23. A sudden withdrawal would create a significant vacuum in global health financing, efforts and leadership, particularly in managing future public health crises.

Why does Trump want US withdrawal from WHO?

Trump initiated the US’ withdrawal process from the WHO in 2020, accusing the health organisation of being overly influenced by China. In a press statement the government had said, “Unfortunately, the World Health Organization has failed badly by those measures, not only in its response to Covid-19, but to other health crises in recent decades. In addition, WHO has declined to adopt urgently needed reforms, starting with demonstrating its independence from the Chinese Communist Party.”

However, Trump had not secured a consecutive term in office, leading to President Joe Biden’s administration repairing ties with the WHO during his tenure.

The proposed withdrawal would reverse Biden’s move to rejoin the WHO, which was taken on his first day in office in 2021.

Can European nations compensate WHO funding gap?

Analysts believe that it is unlikely that European nations will be able to compensate for the funding gap left by the US.

Lawrence Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University told Reuters, “America is going to leave a huge vacuum in global health financing and leadership. I see no one that is going to fill the breach.” Gostin also called the potential decision “catastrophic” for the organisation’s capacity to address public health crises.

Ashish Jha, Biden’s former Covid response coordinator, also told The Financial Times that US disengagement would hamper global health surveillance and preparedness for future pandemics.

“If you’re not engaged in these institutions, you do not have ears to the ground when the next outbreak happens,” Jha warned. He added that some in Trump’s camp argue for reforming the WHO from within, though advocates for a complete withdrawal appear to have the upper hand. Meaning the withdrawal is likely to move forward.