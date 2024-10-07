Ukraine grain exports reach 11.2 MT so far this year, says Kyiv

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season reached 11.2 million metric tons as of Oct. 7, up from around 7.2 million tons over Oct. 1-9 in the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.



The volume included 6.5 million tons of wheat, almost 3 million tons of corn and more than 1.4 million tons of barley.



Ukrainian government and farm associations have agreed to limit wheat exports in the 2024/25 season to 16.2 million tons to keep enough supplies for the local population.



Traders have used almost 40% of the agreed wheat export quota so far.

