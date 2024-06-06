Home / World News / Ukraine using German weapons to strike Russia 'dangerous step' warns Putin

Putin said that the deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine came as a shock to many in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets in Russia would mark a dangerous step" and ruin relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Germany joined the United States recently in authorizing Ukraine to hit some targets on Russian soil with the long-range weapons they are supplying.

Putin said that the deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine came as a shock to many in Russia.

Now if they use missiles to strike facilities on the Russian territory it will completely ruin Russian-German relations, he said.

