Home / World News / Taliban publicly flogs 63 including women accused of crimes; UN condemns it

Taliban publicly flogs 63 including women accused of crimes; UN condemns it

The UN office condemned corporal punishment and called for respect for international human rights obligations

Taliban Public Flogging
Representative Image | Image: Wikimedia Commons
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on Wednesday condemned the public flogging of more than 60 people, including more than a dozen women, by the Taliban in northern Sari Pul province.

At least 63 people were lashed on Tuesday by Afghanistan's de facto authorities, UNAMA said in a statement on social platform X.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The UN office condemned corporal punishment and called for respect for international human rights obligations.

Taliban's supreme court in a statement confirmed the public flogging of 63 people including 14 women who had been accused of crimes including sodomy, theft and immoral relations. They were flogged at a sports stadium.

The Taliban, despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, began carrying out severe punishments in public executions, floggings and stonings shortly after coming to power again in 2021. The punishments are similar to those during the Taliban's previous rule in the late 1990s.
 

Separate statements by the supreme court said a man and a woman convicted of adultery and trying to run away from home were flogged in northern Panjsher province on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Taliban held a public execution of a man convicted of murder as thousands watched at a stadium in northern Jawzjan province. The brother of the murdered man shot the convict five times with a rifle.

That was the fifth public execution since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after two decades of war.

Also Read

Taliban's education policies harm boys as well as girls in Afghanistan: Rpt

Taliban enforcing restrictions on single, unaccompanied Afghan women: UN

'Taliban decrees on clothing, guardian leave Afghan women scared to go out'

Explained: ICC changes stumping review, concussion substitute rules

International organisations request Taliban to reopen schools for girls

UN Chief Guterres rebukes fossil fuel supporters amid climate records

World leaders including Biden, Putin congratulate PM Modi on poll victory

Detailed AI rules not on cards for now, says UK financial watchdog

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams embarks on her third space mission

World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of 'climate hell'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanhuman rights violationsUnited Nations

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story