US lawmakers visit Taiwan for bilateral talks as China tensions escalate

The delegation's visit comes as Taiwan and the US seek to deepen defence cooperation to counter the Chinese threat

Photo: pexels
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 8:23 AM IST
US Representative Debbie Lesko along with fellow representatives Andy Biggs and Carol Miller arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for bilateral talks with government officials, Taiwan News reported.

According to Taiwan News, Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the delegation's arrival, demonstrating the steadfast support of the US Congress for Taiwan and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The delegation's visit comes as Taiwan and the US seek to deepen defence cooperation to counter the Chinese threat, as per Taiwan News.

During the visit, he will meet with President Lai Chite and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung to discuss US-Taiwan relations, the security situation in the Taiwan Strait, and economic and energy policies.

According to MOFA, Lesko's previous visit to Taiwan was in the year 2016 as part of a US Southwest state legislative delegation, while the other members were visiting for the first time.

All three lawmakers have been lotime advocates of Indo-Pacific stability and Taiwan Strait security.

"Taiwan will continue to work closely with its friends in the US to deepen the bilateral partnership based on shared values and promote regional peace and prosperity," the foreign ministry said.

According to Taiwan News, the US plans to send a team to Taiwan next year to evaluate the feasibility of allowing Taiwan's National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) to assemble and produce 1,985 Stinger missiles it previously ordered.

The team will assess NCSIST's technical capacity, production capabilities, and cybersecurity measures.

During the Taiwan-US Defense Industry Conference last month, both sides agreed that Taiwan could become a valuable partner for the US defence industry, leading to mutually beneficial development, the Taiwan News reported.

The conference allowed Taiwanese officials to discuss issues with US defence contractors, solidifying bilateral cooperation mechanisms and communication platforms.


Topics :ChinaTaiwanUnited Statesbilateral ties

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

