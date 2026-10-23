US startup claims it turned mercury into gold in lab using nuclear fusion

Marathon Fusion, a US-based startup, has claimed that it converted mercury into stable gold using nuclear fusion technology.

The company says it uses neutrons released during fusion reactions to bombard mercury. This converts the mercury into an unstable isotope, a form of the element that subsequently decays into gold.

The claim has drawn comparisons with lab-grown diamonds, whose wholesale prices have fallen by 90–95 per cent from their 2015 levels, according a report by Euronews. The availability of cheaper, laboratory-produced stones has also put pressure on prices of mined diamonds.

However, producing gold through fusion presents different challenges. The technology would depend on the development of commercial fusion power plants, which are not yet selling electricity. Gold produced through the process could also contain radioactive isotopes, potentially requiring storage for up to 18 years before it can be considered safe for commercial use, the report said.

Marathon Fusion estimates that a future fusion power plant could produce around five tonnes of gold annually for every gigawatt of electricity-generating capacity. If 100 such plants were operating, their combined output could reach about 500 tonnes a year, equivalent to roughly 14 per cent of the previous year's mined gold production, it claimed.