Waste management critical issue across globe, says US Consul General

Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, has said that waste management was an important issue, not just for an urbanising Maharashtra, but for communities across India and around the world.

He was speaking here on Thursday the sidelines of 'TechCamp Pune', an event focused on the theme of redesigning sustainable urban waste management.

The US Consulate General, Mumbai, in partnership with the Symbiosis International University Centre for Waste Resource Management, ExploreiT and the Climate Reality Project held the 'TechCamp Pune', a release said. The event brought together US and international trainers and over 45 waste management professionals from Maharashtra, including technocrats, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and civil society leaders and other stakeholders.