Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Waste management critical issue across globe, says US Consul General

Waste management critical issue across globe, says US Consul General

He was speaking on the sidelines of 'TechCamp Pune', an event focused on the theme of redesigning sustainable urban waste management

Plastic waste
Mike Hankey, has said that waste management was an important issue. (Photo: PTI)
AP Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, has said that waste management was an important issue, not just for an urbanising Maharashtra, but for communities across India and around the world.

He was speaking here on Thursday the sidelines of 'TechCamp Pune', an event focused on the theme of redesigning sustainable urban waste management.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The US Consulate General, Mumbai, in partnership with the Symbiosis International University Centre for Waste Resource Management, ExploreiT and the Climate Reality Project held the 'TechCamp Pune', a release said. The event brought together US and international trainers and over 45 waste management professionals from Maharashtra, including technocrats, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and civil society leaders and other stakeholders.

Participants worked together over four days to define pressing waste management challenges and develop practical solutions to address them. They explored how digital tools can improve waste collection, enhance recycling processes, and promote community awareness about sustainable waste practices, it said. On the occasion, Hankey underscored the importance of local innovation to tackle global environmental challenges. He said that through TechCamp, the United States is empowering local leaders to identify and tackle waste management with digital tools that create sustainable, scalable solutions.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Centre to provide 'one-time' financial support for waste recycling startups

427 dumping sites cleaned across India, 4,500 acres of land freed: Khattar

Antibiotic production waste fuelling drug-resistant bacteria, warns WHO

CAG finds major irregularities in Jharkhand ULB's waste management projects

ADB to give $200 mn loan to India for solid waste management in 100 cities

Topics :waste managementE Waste managementUnited States

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story