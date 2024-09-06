In Brazil, an increasing number of men are turning to plastic surgery for six-pack abs, a phenomenon influenced by social media, isolation, and advancements in convenient plastic surgery techniques. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to a report by the Washington Post, six years ago, men made up only 5 per cent of plastic surgery patients. By last year, they accounted for nearly one-third. The number of liposuctions for men has increased by 46 per cent during this period, the report said. Despite this new trend, studies show that nearly 50 per cent of Brazilians are overweight, and 1 in 5 is obese. The report also highlighted a class divide in the obsession with six-pack abs: in northern Rio, obesity and diabetes were found to be more prevalent among the workiclass population. However, in the affluent South, people proudly display their washboard abs, even deeming them a “status symbol.”

What is driving Brazilian men to get defined six-pack abs?

The report cited three main factors responsible for this trend: the influence of social media, increased levels of loneliness following the Covid-19 pandemic, and advancements in plastic surgery techniques.

One of the key factors driving the trend is the penetration of social media and changing views on male grooming. Several studies have shown that reducing social media exposure significantly improves body image among teens and adults alike.

The report also noted that the easing of stigmas around male grooming has influenced this trend. More men are now using steroids, creatine, and protein supplements to achieve and flaunt a six-pack body. This represents a significant shift in grooming and appearance trends, which were traditionally associated with women and often used to enforce beauty standards in conservative societies.

The third key factor behind this trend is new ultra high-definition liposuction technology, which men are using to achieve defined abs without intense workouts.

Unlike the earlier risky liposuction technique of injecting fat into abdominal muscles, the latest technology uses ultrasound to pinpoint the exact location where fat should be injected to enhance the abs.

Rio de Janeiro plastic surgeon Alvaro Cansancao, who improved this technique in 2019, told the Washington Post that he believes he has created "an evolution."

“Now they can have a six-pack without renouncing the pleasures of life.”

The procedure, already viral on Brazilian social media, is gaining popularity in the United States and Europe too.