Zimbabwe helicopter crash kills six, including high-profile businessman

A helicopter with six people on board crashed in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, and it appears there were no survivors, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in a rural part of the Marondera district, southeast of the capital, Harare, police said.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana posted on X that four passengers, including a high-profile businessman, were on board along with two crew members. He said that "current information" indicated there were no survivors.

Mangwana and police did not immediately identify those on board, and police said they would provide more details later as responders were on the scene.