Home / World News / Zimbabwe helicopter crash kills six, including high-profile businessman

Zimbabwe helicopter crash kills six, including high-profile businessman

The helicopter crashed in a rural area of Marondera district, southeast of Harare, with four passengers and two crew members on board, officials said

Helicopter
Representative Image
AP Harare
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 8:45 AM IST
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A helicopter with six people on board crashed in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, and it appears there were no survivors, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in a rural part of the Marondera district, southeast of the capital, Harare, police said.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana posted on X that four passengers, including a high-profile businessman, were on board along with two crew members. He said that "current information" indicated there were no survivors.

Mangwana and police did not immediately identify those on board, and police said they would provide more details later as responders were on the scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

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