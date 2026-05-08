Air defence systems 'engaging' with incoming missiles, drones: UAE
The UAE defence ministry urged residents to "remain calm and follow the safety and security instructions issued by relevant authorities."
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A cargo ship docked at the Port of Fujairah in United Arab Emirates on May 6, as the US-Israel conflict with Iran limits marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: Reuters)
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday said its air defence systems are “actively engaging” with incoming missile and unmanned aerial vehicle threats amid continuing regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict.
“The sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” UAE’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement on X.
The ministry urged residents to “remain calm and follow the safety and security instructions issued by relevant authorities.”
Several loud explosions and interceptor activity were reported across parts of the country as defence systems responded to the aerial threats.
The latest attack comes amid growing instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and continuing military tensions involving Iran, the United States (US) and Israel.
According to an Associated Press report, the renewed attacks have placed further strain on the already fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, which had been under pressure in the region.
According to the report, the UAE had already faced multiple Iranian missile and drone attacks earlier this week as the US launched efforts to reopen shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz under its new maritime initiative. The report noted that the UAE, a close US ally in the Gulf, had become increasingly exposed to spillover tensions from the wider conflict.
According to international media reports, the US and Iran accused each other over violations in the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides continuing limited military operations despite publicly maintaining that the ceasefire technically remains in effect.
The UAE Ministry of Defence has not yet reported casualties or infrastructure damage from the latest wave of interceptions. However, authorities continued to maintain a high state of readiness as air defence systems remained operational through the day.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:07 PM IST
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