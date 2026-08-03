Missed July 31 ITR deadline? Experts explain immediate steps, penalties

Missing the July 31 income tax return ( ITR ) filing deadline does not mean taxpayers have lost the opportunity to file their returns.

The Income-tax Act, 2025, allows eligible taxpayers to file a belated return, revise it later, if required, or even opt for an updated return (ITR-U) under specific circumstances.

However, experts say delaying the filing can prove far more expensive than what many taxpayers realise.

Besides the late filing fee, taxpayers may have to pay interest on unpaid taxes, face delayed refunds and, in some cases, lose valuable tax benefits.

Here's a closer look at what happens after the deadline and what taxpayers should do next.

Missing July 31? You can still file a belated return

According to Chandni Anandan, chartered accountant and tax expert at ClearTax, taxpayers who have missed the due date should not assume that the filing window has closed.

"The first step is to calculate the total tax payable, including any applicable late fee and interest. If tax is still outstanding, it should ideally be paid before filing the return. The taxpayer can then log in to the income tax portal, select the correct assessment year and ITR form, file the return as a belated return and complete e-verification," she said.

She added that taxpayers should avoid common mistakes such as selecting the wrong assessment year, entering incorrect challan details, filing returns with mismatched income data or forgetting to e-verify the return. Since a return is treated as complete only after e-verification, skipping this step can create unnecessary complications.

How much late filing fee will you have to pay?

The late filing fee is governed by Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

According to Anandan, taxpayers whose total taxable income exceeds Rs 5 lakh may have to pay a late fee of Rs 5,000. If the taxable income is up to Rs 5 lakh, the fee is restricted to Rs 1,000.

She pointed out that many taxpayers mistakenly believe the limit is based on gross salary or gross income.

"The comparison is made using the total taxable income after claiming all eligible deductions and exemptions, not the gross amount earned during the year," she added.

For instance, a taxpayer earning a gross salary of Rs 5 lakh may end up with a taxable income of Rs 4.27 lakh after the standard deduction and other adjustments. In such a case, despite the gross income touching Rs 5 lakh, the late filing fee would be restricted to Rs 1,000 because the taxable income remains below the threshold.

The real cost often goes beyond the penalty

Experts say the late filing fee is often the smallest financial consequence of missing the deadline.

Anandan said taxpayers with outstanding tax liabilities may also have to pay interest under Section 234A, which is charged at 1 per cent per month or part of a month on the unpaid tax amount.

Even a short delay can increase the tax outgo if any balance tax remains unpaid.

She added that filing late can also delay income tax refunds because the refund process begins only after the return is filed and successfully verified.

Another major consequence affects taxpayers reporting losses.

“If capital or business losses are not reported within the prescribed timeline, taxpayers may lose the ability to carry them forward and adjust them against future income. In many cases, this long-term tax cost can be significantly higher than the late filing fee itself,” she said.

Delaying further can prove costly

Nishant Shanker of Navraj Global Advisors said one of the biggest mistakes taxpayers make after missing the deadline is assuming that nothing serious happens beyond paying a penalty.

He recalled a case where a taxpayer expecting a refund delayed filing for several months.

“The taxpayer not only faced delayed processing and interest implications but also lost the benefit of carrying forward capital losses. Filing at the earliest is always the better approach,” Shanker said.

Apart from additional interest and delayed refunds, he said taxpayers may also face practical difficulties while applying for loans or visas if their latest tax return is unavailable.

“In my experience, losing the benefit of carrying forward losses and paying additional interest are often the most expensive consequences of delaying an ITR,” he said.

Belated return, revised return or ITR-U: Which one should you choose?

Experts say the right option depends on the taxpayer's circumstances.

According to Shanker:

Belated return: If the original due date has been missed, taxpayers should file a belated return without further delay.

Revised return: If a return has already been filed but contains errors, it can be revised within the prescribed timeline.

Updated return (ITR-U): This is meant for taxpayers who voluntarily disclose omitted income after the revision window has closed, subject to conditions laid down in the law.

"The choice depends on the taxpayer's specific situation and the applicable timelines," he said.

What should taxpayers do now?

Experts recommend acting immediately instead of waiting until the end of the belated filing window.

Shanker advises taxpayers to:

File the applicable return without further delay.

Pay any outstanding tax, interest and applicable fee before filing.

Reconcile the return with Form 26AS, AIS and TIS to avoid future notices.

Avoid making incorrect claims simply to reduce tax liability.

The message from tax professionals is that the missing the July 31 deadline is not the end of the road, but postponing action can significantly increase both the financial cost and the compliance burden. Filing a belated return at the earliest can help taxpayers minimise penalties, preserve tax benefits wherever available and avoid unnecessary complications later.